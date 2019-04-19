Second round at RBC Heritage resumes after weather delay

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — The RBC Heritage has resumed after a three hour, 43-minute delay Friday because of strong winds and storms that have caused problems elsewhere in the Southeast.

Officials halted things and cleared the course of spectators shortly before 1 p.m. as winds rattled flagsticks on greens.

First-round leader Shane Lowry had started his second round with two birdies before the horn sounded. He was 8 under and a stroke in front of world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Emiliano Grillo, whose round included a two on the par-5 fifth hole.

Both Johnson and Grillo completed their rounds and both finished with 67s.

Grillo holed out from 254 yards for the second albatross at Harbour Town Golf Links since 2007.