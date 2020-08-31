Shane Lowry joins "Feherty," Monday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET

2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will join David Feherty on the season 10 finale of his self-titled Emmy-nominated original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Filmed in West Palm Beach earlier this year, the Irishman discusses several topics with Feherty, including:

Recounting his memorable week at Royal Portrush, winning his first major at the 2019 Open

Reflecting on his improbable win at the 2009 Irish Open, as a 22-year-old amateur

Surrendering a four-shot lead at the 2016 U.S. Open, and how it impacted his confidence

Feherty Episodes Available on NBCUniversal’s “Peacock”: Archived episodes of Feherty also are available to watch on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service featuring a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films. Currently, 23 episodes of Feherty are available to watch for free on Peacock.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and has welcomed nearly 150 guests since the show’s inaugural episode.

Described as “equal parts wit and wisecracks” by Forbes and “a healthy dose of humor and self-deprecation” by Sports Business Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members including Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.