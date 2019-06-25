Soccer superstar Harry Kane comes agonizingly close to hole-in-one

Some guys just can't catch a break.

Harry Kane may be an international superstar on the soccer field and captain of the English national team, and he may have married his childhood sweetheart just last week ... but that doesn't necessarily mean the golf gods are on his side.

In fact, according to his latest tweet, it's just the opposite.

The 25-year-old Tottenham Hotspur striker took to social media on Monday to show just how agonizingly close he came to a hole-in-one, like dent-the-cup close:

Is it possible to get any closer!? ⛳ #HoleInOne pic.twitter.com/WszbrA2Hia — Harry Kane (@HKane) June 24, 2019

Keep swinging, Harry, One of these days you'll get something to go your way.