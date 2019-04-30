The Social: Bawitdaba da bang a beer, Kid Rock

One caddie takes it upon himself to fix the Zurich Classic, Phil Mickelson delivers his long-awaited conclusion to "Phil Kwon Do Calves," Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky give fans the tiniest glimpse into their latest vacation and (bonus!) absolutely no chatter about "Game of Thrones" or "Avengers: Endgame." Feel free to find that literally anywhere else.

All that and plenty more in this edition of The Social.

WHAT WE'RE CHIRPING ABOUT

All week long, plenty was made of what doesn’t work with the Zurich Classic. It would benefit from a change of venue ... the format needs tweaking ... event organizers should embrace more of a party atmosphere ... blah, blah, blah.

You want to know what does work? Caddie karaoke.

Sure there were plenty of awful walk-up songs as teams made their march to the first tee, but a genius solution presented itself in the form of one brave caddie, Aaron Flener.

J.T. Poston’s looper belted out the Garth Brooks classic “Callin’ Baton Rouge” so well it would’ve gotten a four-chair turn from the judges on “The Voice.”

Nobody:



Me: OKAY FINE I’LL DO IT. pic.twitter.com/EqR7vUoGCV — Aaron Flener (@AaronFlener) April 28, 2019

And if your caddie isn’t blessed with the voice of a country western angel, well, maybe you end up with a William Hung situation on your hands – and that guy landed a record deal.

So there you have it, consider the Zurich Classic officially fixed.

BOOM, ROASTED

Our long national nightmare is over. Phil Mickelson has finally dropped Parts 3, 4 and 5 of his five-part “Phil Kwon Do” calves mini-series on social media, and we can now all get Adonis-like calves as he calls them.

Parts 3, 4, and 5 of Phil Kwan Do calves. You’ve mastered the point and pull, now let’s get it to the finish line. #CalvesLikeAdonis #PhilKwanDoCalves pic.twitter.com/mCj67eqlsY — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) April 29, 2019

Sure, the joke ran a little past it’s expiration date, but the program – at least this last bit – looks legit. And besides, it was all worth it just to hear Lefty’s latest random zinger for one of his PGA Tour peers.

Just a few weeks after ethering Matt Kuchar out of the blue while driving down Magnolia Lane, Mickelson has this to say about Bubba Watson.

"There's a lot of debate over how to hit bombs ... is it the arms ... is it the calves?" Mickelson asks the camera. "Well, technically, you don't need either, I mean Bubba Watson hits bombs. But it helps to have one, and if you're blessed to have both, well, bombs are a given."

Phil Mickelson – walking the walk and talking the talk since, well, forever.

VACATION MODE

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky skipped out on last week’s Zurich Classic, opting instead to team up with some friends at popular PGA Tour vacation spot Bakers Bay in the Bahamas.

Sadly, they didn’t go full-blown #SB2K with the photos, but they did leave a few bread crumbs for fans to follow along, and hey, we’ll take what we can get.

It’s impossible for the world’s best players to tee it up on Tour every week, even though you know they desperately want to. Must’ve been hard on DJ, having to follow the action at TPC Louisiana from a beach in the Bahamas, but hey, life’s about making the tough choices.

NOTHING-TO-DO-WITH-GOLF VIDEO INTERMISSION

Who doesn't love the NFL Draft ... besides this guy?

Poor guy. Denied not once but twice pic.twitter.com/o0NJpoI0Iv — Stephen (@Stephen_Springs) April 27, 2019

ROCK AND ROLL

Who is the most accurate golfer on the planet right now? His name is Kiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiid Kid Rock.

Just a couple months after making his first ace – while playing with Jack Nicklaus, no less – the rock star executed this shot to perfection at the Legends of Golf event at Big Cedar Lodge, knocking an unsuspecting woman’s drink out of her hand while looking in the opposite direction.

Sure, some would call this a shank, but it’s hard to believe a once-in-a-generational type talent like Kid Rock could screw up that badly.

It’s a much more likely scenario that he did it on purpose. After all, his comedic timing has always been impeccable.

IT'S A CELEBRATION!

While we’ve established Kid Rock unquestionably hit the shot of the week, there was plenty of others shots in the running, they just happened to be overshadowed by their corresponding celebrations.

On Saturday at the Zurich Classic, Graeme McDowell holed a beauty from 89 yards out on the par-4 16th hole, and then finished it off with the cockiest celebration of all time, kicking back in a nearby empty chair and attempting to take a sip of what he was hoping was a cocktail.

Similarly, Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer won the event on the backs of some very nice shots all week and by holing clutch putts down the stretch on Sunday, but why would you watch those when you can watch their celebration – a slo-mo video of Rahm attempting to pour an entire bag of Skittles into his partner’s mouth.

Ahhh. The sweet, sweet taste of victory. Nothing like it.

Hard to believe this guy is the biggest thing in Hollywood:

But if his flourishing movie career wasn't enough proof for you, the scene at the LPGA's L.A. Open pro-am should do the trick.

Chris Pratt surprised and played with some of the LPGA's biggest stars at Wilshiire Country Club, and yeah, he's kind of a big deal:

Not bad for a guy whose first priority is solving crimes for the FBI: