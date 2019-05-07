The Social: Congratulations from a GOAT to a Tiger

Donald Trump presents Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Max Homa's golf finally catches up to his tweets and Charles Barkley's game gets the ProTracer overhaul you never knew you needed in your life.

All that and plenty more in this edition of The Social.

WHAT WE'RE CHIRPING ABOUT

Donald Trump presented Tiger Woods with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday in Washington D.C. – one of the country’s highest civilian honors.

During an emotional ceremony in the White House’s Rose Garden, Trump saluted Woods’ accomplishments on and off the golf course (with the best words) for a solid 15 minutes.

.@TigerWoods becomes the fourth golfer in history to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. pic.twitter.com/NoQCXKphCX — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) May 6, 2019

While reaction from Tiger’s peers on social media was surprisingly quiet, he did receive a couple of congratulatory tweets from a Twitter user by the name of Jack Nicklaus.

The 18-time major champ fired off a couple of tweets congratulating Woods and welcoming him to the club of professional golfers who have received the award. Woods rounds out the legendary foursome of Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford.

Heartfelt congrats to @TigerWoods on receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom this evening! His impact on golf and his ability to inspire others to play this great game is on par with his incredible talent! — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 6, 2019

I am confident Arnold Palmer and Charlie Sifford would have agreed that this was one of most humbling honors in our blessed lives.

Tiger, welcome to this unique golf foursome. 👏🏼👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/ZASD1MuTj0 — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) May 6, 2019

If his Masters win somehow didn't do it for you, it's probably safe to say Tiger Woods is officially back.

TO THE MAX

Long before Max Homa became the newest member of the PGA Tour winner’s club, he was a world-class tweeter.

Turns out, the two are not mutually exclusive.

After taking home the trophy and more than a million dollars at the Wells Fargo Championship, Homa jumped on the social media platform and fired off the perfect tweet – and he didn’t even have to use any words.

And if the Michael Jordan shoulder-shrug GIF wasn't enough, Homa followed it up with a tweet saying he didn't care if someone ruined Sunday's episode of "Game of Thrones" for him before he could watch it (spoiler alert: there's a cup of coffee) ... and if that isn't the ultimate sign of feeling yourself, nothing is.

I just realized I missed Game of Thrones tonight. Plz don’t ruin it for me, but if u do I honestly don’t care cuz I just won and life couldn’t be better #TeamArya — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 6, 2019

NOTHING-TO-DO-WITH-GOLF VIDEO INTERMISSION

Some videos featured in this section need context to fully enjoy them. This isn’t one of those videos.

MODEL BEHAVIOR

Brooks Koepka can’t stop, and won’t stop, with his burgeoning Instagram modeling career.

Koepka and girlfriend Jena Sims celebrated the three-time major winner’s 29th birthday over the weekend with a trip to New York City, and the couple posed for a completely candid photoshoot in front of the Statue of Liberty.

While they’re wearing a shocking amount of clothes compared to some of their recent ‘gramable moments, the couple is still bringing the heat:

Check out the pose in that fourth photo – pointed toe, swanky white socks, sultry rope hold. With a little more practice, he could easily be hawking protein powder to his followers if this whole golf thing doesn't work out.

GOING, GOING, GONE!

Phil Mickelson has been talking about hitting bombs all year long, and that apparently extends past the golf course.

While in Minneapolis to help promote next month’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lefty participated in Minnesota Twins’ batting practice.

And according to the video he posted from his 2005 Motorola Razr phone, he hit one out of the park:

I’m here promoting the @KPMGWomensPGA Championship next month but couldn’t pass up the chance to hit 💣’s and go yard! pic.twitter.com/nWouJgTpiJ — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) May 7, 2019

Not calling Mickelson a liar, just saying the video is crystal clear when he's showing off his giant calves.

STILL NOT GREAT AT GOLF

We leave you this week with an updated look at Charles Barkley’s golf game in all its glory, now updated with ProTracer technology.

Chuck had an adventurous round at the 2019 Black Masters. 🏌🏻‍♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/SJtvZRdtIu — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2019

How did it take until 2019 to get this match made in viral-video viewing heaven?