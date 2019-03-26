The Social: Swing and a miss, and a miss, and a miss, and ...

Phil Mickelson continues to be the best thing on social media, a couple of very different aces and something called a Lil Pump makes headlines with his tremendously awful swing.

All that and plenty more in this edition of The Social.

WHAT WE'RE CHIRPING ABOUT

Phil Mickelson isn't too far removed from being the guy who didn't know how to take a selfie. Now he's the biggest social media star in a sport full of them, and we can't imagine a life online without Lefty.

Roughly a month after his calf muscles went viral for being real and spectacular, Mickelson took to social media to let everyone in on the secret to such toned lower legs.

It turns out, there's not much more to it than sitting on your butt and watching the NCAA Tournament, at least according to the five-time major champ's Instagram page.

The 48-year-old shared the official "Phil Kwon Do Calves" video with his followers, and apparently, if you have a comfy chair, multi-TV setup, untucked shirt and simply point and pull your toes a couple times a day, you'll be well on your way to having "calves like Adonis."

Mickelson is back in action this week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, where he will *awful joke alert* clearly have a leg up on his competition.

JOKER'S WILD

Here's a nice change-of-pace prank for anyone sick of the old exploding golf ball gag ... well, nice for anyone not named Patrick Welch.

The University of Oklahoma men's golf team had some fun at the expense of Welch last week, making the freshman think he had holed his tee shot for an ace.

This is what happens when the squad all knows that it didn’t go in...but freshman @vincentpwelch thinks it’s a hole-in-1...😂😂😂 @OU_MGolf pic.twitter.com/nuyJOotP9N — ryan hybl (@OUgolfHYBL) March 21, 2019

Sooners head coach Ryan Hybl tweeted out a couple angles of the video, admitting they almost had egg all over their face because Welch nearly did make a hole-in-one.

The view from “the sell” is greatness because it does almost go in which would be egg on our face 🥚 @OU_MGolf pic.twitter.com/CDaMqQmG8m — ryan hybl (@OUgolfHYBL) March 21, 2019

But ... since he didn't hole it, a good laugh was had by all (except Welch, obviously). Got Heeeeem!

ONE UPPER

From an ace that didn't happen to one that actually did.

President George W. Bush, 72, took to Instagram last week to announce he had made his first hole-in-one at Trinity Forest Golf Club, home of the AT&T Byron Nelson and the Warrior Open.

After marking down a 1 on the scorecard, the 43rd President of the United States posed with his playing partners and lucky ball – all while rocking a Presidents Cup sweater, of course.

Dubya also couldn't help but share his next golf goal with his followers – live to 100 so he can shoot his age.

There's not too many things in life worth waiting 72 years for, but an ace is one of them.

Now watch him hit this drive:

PUMP IT UP

This is going to shock you, but rapper Lil Pump isn't very good at golf.

In fact, he's so bad he nearly lost a $100,000 ring while taking some cuts at Topgolf last week.

But better than Pump's wild ride getting his ring back with the help of Topgolf employees, is instructor Travis Fulton's breakdown of the rapper's "trick shot."

Trick shot of the year candidate courtesy @lilpump pic.twitter.com/d9RxA0lO91 — Travis Fulton (@travisfulton) March 24, 2019

Sure, everyone should be encouraged to swing their swing, but if the 18-year-old rapper can afford a $100,000 piece of jewelry that doesn't even fit on his finger, he can afford to be the butt of a joke.

If, for some reason, you read through this and decided you want to know more about Lil Pump, here's a "Saturday Night Live" parody of his music, which, sadly, is better than the real thing.

HEY BATTER, BATTER, BATTER, BATTER, BATTER! SWING, BATTER!

As bad as Lil Pump's swing is, at least he made contact (kinda).

The same cannot be said for this guy.

Via Twitter user @NycolombiaNy, feast your eyes on this poor soul, who, try as he might, simply can not hit the ball.

Now that you've taken that in, do yourself a favor - look away.

COMMENT OF THE WEEK

No one has ever accused Dustin Johnson of being a quote machine, but two years after DJ withdrew from the Masters after slipping on some stairs, his brother/caddie suffered a similar fate before last week's Valspar Championship.

When asked about the incident, DJ didn't disappoint: