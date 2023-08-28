Stacy Lewis names three captain's picks for U.S. Solheim Cup team

Just hours after the nine automatic qualifiers for this year's U.S. Solheim Cup were solidified, U.S. captain Stacy Lewis announced which three players would be rounding out her squad.

Lewis' captain's picks are Ally Ewing, Cheyenne Knight and Angel Yin.

“These final days were definitely some of the hardest ones of my career, but I’m so proud to have Ally, Cheyenne and Angel on the 2023 U.S. Solheim Cup team,” said Lewis. “These three women earned their spots on this team, putting themselves into contention both with their play on the course and their teamwork off the course. Over the last year and a half, I’ve gotten to know all the U.S. players incredibly well and I’m honored to be their captain. We are going to have an incredible week at Finca Cortesin.”

Lilia Vu, Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang, Jennifer Kupcho, Danielle Kang and Andrea Lee qualified via points. Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang earned their berths via the Rolex Rankings.

Alison Lee (10th in points), Ryann O'Toole (13th), Jessica Korda (14th) and Marina Alex (15th) were among those left off the squad. Lewis finished 19th in points.