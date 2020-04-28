Stephen Curry and Frank Caliendo Highlight Big Tuesday Entertainment on GOLFPASS

GOLFPASS entertainment premiering today features appearances by two of sport’s biggest personalities when the Rory & Carson Podcast welcomes pro hoops star Stephen Curry as its latest guest, and The Conor Moore Show will showcase the talents of comedian and sports impressionist Frank Caliendo.

On the Rory & Carson Podcast, Curry weighs in on the potential of playing without fans, having to resort to Amazon to purchase a basketball hoop, and the future possibility of playing on the PGA TOUR Champions. The three-time NBA champion also explains why he invited Dr. Anthony Fauci on his podcast for an interview to discuss the COVID-19 response. Carson also reflects on the craziness of giving birth to a child during quarantine, and Rory sheds some light on how a potential change on the PGA TOUR could shake things up quite a bit.

A first-of-its-kind comedy series poking a little fun at golf’s biggest stars, The Conor Moore Show returns with a new episode tonight on GOLFPASS. The series’ third episode will welcome comedian and fellow impressionist extraordinaire Frank Caliendo and his amusing cast of characters, as the two engage in an entertaining impersonation duel. GOLF Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee also will join the show to break down the latest on Tiger Woods’ gum-chewing technique.

