Irishman Sugrue wins Amateur Championship, earns spot at Royal Portrush

PORTMARNOCK, Ireland — James Sugrue of Ireland started strong and was solid at the end for a 2-up victory over Euan Walker at Portmarnock to win The Amateur Championship.

Sugrue built a 5-up lead after nine holes on the Irish links north of Dublin and never trailed in the 36-hole championship match. He still had to hang on at the finish as Walker rallied to square the match with two holes to play. Sugrue won the 35th hole with a par, and Walker lost the final hole with another tee shot into trouble.

The victory gives Sugrue an exemption into The Open next month at Royal Portrush, the Masters next April, the U.S. Open next June and the U.S. Amateur in August. 

The British Amateur was held in Ireland for only the second time, most recently in 1949.

