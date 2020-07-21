Sunday's Final Round Lead-in Telecast Become Most-Watched Ever at the Memorial on GOLF Channel

GOLF Channel’s final round lead-in coverage of the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (12:58-3:34P ET) on Sunday earned 1.47 million average viewers (+40% year-over-year), becoming the most-watched GOLF Channel lead-in telecast ever at the Memorial (2007-’20). It also became GOLF Channel’s most-watched lead-in telecast to-date in 2020, and the most-watched since the 2019 Genesis Open final round in February (1.54M average viewers). Jon Rahm won the Memorial Tournament, his fourth PGA TOUR title, and became the new No. 1 ranked player in the world.

Other viewership highlights from the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide:

Saturday:

Third round coverage (12:28-2:55P ET) saw 1.24 million average viewers, +39% year-over-year.

GOLF Channel’s coverage was the No. 2 sports telecast of the day with total viewers and in the persons 18-49 and 25-54 demos.

Second most-watched third round lead-in telecast at the event on GOLF Channel (2007-’20), only trailing 2018 (1.26M).

Friday:

Second round coverage (2:28-6:39P ET) saw 937,000 average viewers, +16% year-over-year.

GOLF Channel’s coverage was the No. 1 sports telecast of the day with total viewers and in the persons 18-49 and 25-54 demos.

GOLF Channel was No. 1 cable sports network (2:30-6:45P) by 381%, and No. 4 of 114 Nielsen-rated cable networks.

Second most-watched day on GOLF Channel in 2020 behind Thursday of the Memorial (day prior). Most-watched Friday on GOLF Channel since 2019 Presidents Cup.

Thursday: