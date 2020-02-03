Super Bowl LIV champion Mahomes goes rapid-fire at Topgolf

Getty Images

It turns out Super Bowl LIV champion Patrick Mahomes isn’t only good at football. He’s also relatively decent at rapid-fire Topgolf … Because that’s a thing, right?

It is if Mahomes says it is. 

This week, a video surfaced of Mahomes and teammate Gehrig Dieter at Topgolf in January of 2019, and although Mahomes’ swing resembles more of a baseball swing motion… It’s not terrible. 

You be the judge.

Apparently Mahomes even knows it looks like a baseball swing, too, since the caption of the video is "BP (batting practice)." 

More articles like this
Grill Room

Mom-to-be Wie posts baby-bump update

BY Samantha Marks  — 

Michelle Wie can pull off any look, but a mom-to-be might be our favorite yet. She posted a baby-bump update to her Instagram this week.
Grill Room

Rahm sports custom Pat Tillman shoes at WMPO

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Jon Rahm paid tribute to fellow Arizona State Sun Devil Pat Tillman on Thursday at the Waste Management Phoenix Open.
Grill Room

Phil vs. Tyreek listed in Super Bowl prop bets

BY Will Gray  — 

Super Bowl week means some cross-sport prop bets as the action in Miami gets tied to various tournament results in Phoenix and Saudi Arabia