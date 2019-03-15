The man accused of killing Iowa State golfer Celia Barquin Arozamena has, in a handwritten letter to a judge obtained by the Des Moines Register, indicated he may wish to change his plea.

Collin Richards, 22, is the homeless man charged with murdering Arozamena, the 2018 Big 12 women's golf champion, at Coldwater Golf Links in Ames.

Richards, who previously pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, penned this handwritten note:

"It would like to take care of my case," it reads, "I would like to do watever (sic) it is to move forward ending the case ple (sic) of guilty is it takes that thank you & sorry ... "

"I do plead guilty."

Per the report: "District Judge Bethany Currie said she reviewed the handwritten letter Thursday and ordered Richards' attorneys to discuss it and determine if they want to request a hearing. Currie said the court would take no further action on the letter."

Richards, who according to the Register has a history of mental illness and drug addiction, is slated to go to trial in September. He is facing a life sentence in prison.