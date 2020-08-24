Suzann Pettersen joins "Feherty," Monday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

Fifteen-time LPGA Tour winner and two-time major champion Suzann Pettersen will join David Feherty on his self-titled Emmy-nominated original series, Feherty presented by Farmers Insurance®, tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel.

Monday’s world premiere episode will continue the resumption of the series’ 10th season, as the third of four new episodes airing across consecutive Monday nights on GOLF Channel. Each interview was filmed prior to production for the show being suspended due to COVID-19.

Filmed in Oslo in Pettersen’s home country of Norway, the former World No. 2 golfer will reflect on several subjects with Feherty, including:

Her surprising retirement shortly after becoming the hero at the 2019 Solheim Cup

Recounting her friendship with Arnold Palmer after moving to Orlando and joining Bay Hill

Reflecting on what it meant to represent Norway in the 2016 Rio Olympics

Looking back on her two major championship victories

Recalling her early years in the sport, growing up in Norway

Detailing what the Solheim Cup has meant to her career

Next Monday (Aug. 31), 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry will join Feherty at 9 p.m. ET for the series’ 10th season finale.

Feherty Episodes Available on NBCUniversal’s “Peacock”: Archived episodes of Feherty also are available to watch on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service featuring a world-class slate of exclusive originals, on-demand libraries of hit TV shows, plus critically acclaimed films. Currently, 23 episodes of Feherty are available to watch for free on Peacock.

A two-time Emmy-nominated host (Outstanding Sports Personality – Studio Host), Feherty’s series initially debuted in June 2011, and has welcomed nearly 150 guests since the show’s inaugural episode. Feherty is produced by GOLF Channel’s Emmy-nominated original productions division, which also is responsible for the production of the network’s critically acclaimed GOLF Films.

Described as “equal parts wit and wisecracks” by Forbes and “a healthy dose of humor and self-deprecation” by Sports Business Journal, Feherty’s all-star lineup of golf-enthused and culturally relevant guests feature celebrities from across entertainment, sports and politics. To date, Feherty has sat down with four U.S. Presidents (Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump); sports legends Charles Barkley, Stephen Curry and Nick Saban; Hollywood icons Matthew McConaughey, Kevin Hart and Larry David; World Golf of Fame members including Fred Couples, Bernhard Langer, Nancy Lopez, Jack Nicklaus, Annika Sorenstam, Lee Trevino and Tom Watson; and a host of current golf superstars led by Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.