Thirty-four of 37 qualifiers in field for Sentry Tournament of Champions

The field is set for next week's Sentry Tournament of Champions, the PGA Tour's opening event for 2019.

Winner's from the 2017-18 season are eligible to compete and 34 of the 37 qualifiers will be in the field on the Plantation Course at Kapalua Resort on Maui. Those not attending are: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose.

Dustin Johnson is the defending champion, having routed the field by eight shots a year ago.

Though this is the first Tour event of the year, it's the ninth event of the 2018-19 season. Here's a look at the players in the field.