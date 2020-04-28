Beginning Monday, April 27, more than 50 hours of classic sports events from the past 45+ years will be presented throughout the week on NBC Sports From the Vault, including multiple reruns of notable PGA TOUR events.

The final night of NBC Sports From the Vault, May 3, features back-to-back tournament victories by Tiger Woods in 2001. GOLF Channel and NBC Sports play-by-play host Dan Hicks introduces the coverage, beginning with the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill, where Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson’s iconic duel resulted in Woods’ 25th career PGA TOUR victory, followed by THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass, where Woods defeated Vijay Singh in a Monday finish to capture his first PLAYERS Championship and 26th PGA TOUR win.

Additional sports coverage on NBCSN will include Notre Dame Football, the Rose Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Orange Bowl, NHL classics and French Open tennis earlier in the week.

Programming will also stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app.

NBC Sports “Vault Week” PGA TOUR Programming Guide:

2001 Bay Hill Invitational

Sunday, May 3 8pm ET

2001 THE PLAYERS Championship

Sunday, May 3 11pm ET