"Tiger Woods: Chasing History" premieres Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET

In advance of Tiger Woods’ opening round at The 148TH Open today (10:10 a.m. ET), GOLF Channel announced details for its next GOLF Films project, Tiger Woods: Chasing History, which will premiere on Monday, July 22 at 8 p.m. ET. The film will present viewers with an up-tempo, chronological glimpse at the sights and sounds from each of Woods’ 81 professional victories, from his first at the Las Vegas Invitational in 1996, through the most recent win at the Masters earlier this year.

Beginning with the subdued “Hello world” declaration at a press conference on the eve of his first tournament as a professional in 1996, the film will chronicle Woods’ meteoric ascension to becoming one of the greatest athletes over the past century. Tiger Woods: Chasing History also will detail how Woods was able to popularize golf beyond the game’s diehards in a way never previously seen, which is demonstrated through excerpts from several of his appearances over the past two decades on entertainment and late night talk shows (within the chronological timeline of his 81 wins). Also included throughout the film are countless reactions and memorable broadcast calls – often in bewilderment and awe – from some of Woods’ most iconic and defining moments over the past nearly quarter century.

“You will see a sustained level of excellence that you’ve never seen before.” - Earl Woods speaking on his son's potential during a '97 Golf Channel interview

Currently a single victory shy of matching Sam Snead’s record of 82 wins for the most all-time on the PGA TOUR, the film also documents the advent of Woods wearing his signature red shirt on Sunday while he left scores of his professional golf peers staring up at his name at week’s end. Tiger Woods: Chasing History also reflects on the special bond between Woods and his father Earl, and the emotional response from Woods following Earl’s passing in 2006.

“My game is far from being at its peak, and you never really get there. But it’s a wonderful journey.” – Tiger Woods after winning the 1999 PGA Championship

Tiger Woods: Chasing is narrated by Emmy Award-winning producer and television host Carson Daly, who also competed against Woods during their junior golf careers in Southern California.

Following Tiger Woods: Chasing History, other GOLF Films scheduled to debut in 2019 include: