Tiger Woods was 3 under for his round and within two of the lead when he reached the par-3 17th, his eighth hole of the day, in Round 2 of The Players Championship.

It was all going so well. Was.

With the hole playing 146 yards, Woods' tee shot landed on the surface, with the pin position located back, but his ball rolled through and into the water. Woods opted to play his next shot from the drop zone, 90 yards away, and couldn't get that one to stay on the green, either. He eventually got his second shot from the penalty area to stay dry and two-putted for a quadruple-bogey 7.

Woods dropped from 5 under to 1 under, and to six strokes off the lead.

Asked after his round if he was surprised to have hit two shots in the water, Woods said, "Well, the second wedge shot, not really, I hit it too flat. But the first one I was a bit surprised it went that far. I took something off that wedge and it flew a lot further than I thought. The other guys took a little read off of that."

That was Woods' lone blemish of the day. He also recorded five birdies for a 1-under 71. At 3 under for the championship, he was inside the cut line but well off the lead when he signed his card.

"Well, I was pretty ticked (about the quad), no doubt about that, and I was bound and determined to get it all back and get it back to five (under par), and I thought that would have been a hell of a fight," he said.

"Ended up getting back to three (under), still was a good fight to get to that point. But as of right now I'm six back, which is definitely doable on this golf course, especially with the weather coming in, and I just need to go out there and put it together this weekend, because right now literally anybody who makes the cut has got a chance to win this tournament."