Tiger Woods outside OWGR top 10 for first time since Masters win

Tommy Fleetwood's effort at the Honda Classic wasn't enough to nab his first PGA Tour win, but it was enough to bump Tiger Woods out of the top 10 in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in nearly a year.

Fleetwood's third-place finish at PGA National helped the Englishman move up two spots to No. 10, bumping Woods down from 10th to 11th. This is the first time that Woods has been outside the top 10 since his Masters win, which jumped him from 12th to sixth in the world in April. He had since reached as high as No. 5 but has been steadily dropping after making only two starts so far this year.

Updated Official World Golf Ranking

Honda winner Sungjae Im moved up nine spots to No. 25 in the latest rankings, while runner-up Mackenzie Hughes vaulted from No. 308 to No. 158. Lucas Herbert's runner-up finish at the New Zealand Open moved him from 82nd to 66th, putting him on the cusp of the 64-man field for the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, which will be finalized after The Players.

The only other change besides Fleetwood's ascent among the top 10 came at No. 6, where an idle Patrick Cantlay edged ahead of Adam Scott. Rory McIlroy remains world No. 1 for another week, followed by Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson, Cantlay, Scott, Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Fleetwood.