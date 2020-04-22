Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson match confirmed with added company

The next match between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will include some company.

Turner Sports confirmed Wednesday that “The Match: Champions for Charity” will feature Woods and Mickelson teamed with NFL legends Tom Brady and Peyton Manning in a one-day, made-for-television event in May. Although the confirmation did not specify where the match would take place, sources say that it'll be somewhere in South Florida.

The dates and format of the match are still to be determined but it will air on TNT and all proceeds will benefit COVID-19 relief. It's believed that Woods and Manning will face Mickelson and Brady.

"It's on now," Mickelson tweeted.

Although both Woods and Brady live in Florida, and Mickelson is building a house in the Jupiter area, the location makes sense based on the state’s distinction that nationally televised sporting events have been classified as “essential services” under an executive order.

A PGA Tour spokesperson declined to confirm the event and said in a statement that the logistics and safety of staging the event are being discussed.

Woods and Mickelson played a similar match in November 2018 in Las Vegas and Woods participated in four-man event last year with Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Hideki Matsuyama during the Zozo Championship in Japan.