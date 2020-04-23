Tiger Woods is hoping the quality of golf at “The Match: Champions for Charity” is as good as the group-text trash talk.

Woods told endorser Golf TV that he’s looking forward to teaming up next month with former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning as they take on Phil Mickelson and new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in a charity match, with all proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief efforts. They’ve already been bantering back and forth over text message, as the specifics of the match – the date (next month), location (likely Florida), charitable causes and format – all are sorted out.

“There’s been a little bit of trash talk already, a little bit of banter back and forth,” Woods told Golf TV’s Henni Zuel. “Whether it’s, ‘I might need extra caddies to carry my Super Bowls,’ because (Brady) has more Super Bowls than my partner, or, ‘I’ve got more majors than Phil, so I’m gonna have to have a truck come up to the first tee and U-Haul it out.’ We’ve had banter back and forth, and it’s been fantastic.

“But it’s typical us – it’s what we do. We like to give out the needle, and to give out the needle you gotta be able to take it. It’s been fun, and it’ll be like that when we play, when we compete. There will be banter back and forth, but it won’t be as rough as what we have in our text exchange.”

The event is still pending approval from the PGA Tour since it is a non-sanctioned event. Unlike the original $9 million Match, which was held in Las Vegas in November 2018 and offered only as a pay-per-view event, this charity showdown would be televised live on TNT and have more of a telethon-type feel.

“Yes, we’re going to have a great time,” Woods told Golf TV. “But at the end of the day, you have to understand why we’re coming together. We’re coming together to help other people. This is different than what Phil and I did two years ago, playing our match in Vegas. That was he and I just having a great time, trying to showcase golf in a different way. We’re coming together to showcase golf in a different way, but it’s about charity. That’s the reason why we’re all doing this.”