AUGUSTA, Ga. – Tiger Woods narrowly avoided injury Friday at the Masters.

After playing his second shot from the trees on the 14th hole, Woods walked back toward the fairway but was nearly taken out by a Georgia Bureau of Investigations special agent, who slipped in the mud and appeared to clip Woods’ right foot.

After his approach shot on the 14th hole, a security guard makes contact with Tiger Woods. pic.twitter.com/0DNpWn1AkI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) April 12, 2019

Woods grimaced immediately afterward and hobbled away, but he said he was not affected by the freak accident. He went on to hole the 15-footer for birdie, and his 4-under 68 put him a stroke off the lead heading into the weekend.

Asked about the incident afterward, Woods said: “It’s all good. Accidents happen. I’ve had galleries run over me. When you play in front of a lot of people, things happen.”

The special agent was easy to spot after the round – his right pant leg was covered in mud – and he was greeted warmly by a colleague, who wrapped an arm around his shoulder.

GolfChannel.com asked the special agent for comment, but he declined, citing department policy.

“I’m not able to talk, but thanks,” he said.

The special agent did earlier in the round, however, before his bosses put a moratorium on his media availability. As he told Golf.com on the 15th hole: “Well, he made birdie, so I guess it all worked out. Man, I am really glad he made birdie.”