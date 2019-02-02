These things we know about Tim Tebow: he was one of the greatest college football players of all time; he is engaged to a former Miss Universe; he’s not terrible at baseball; he can hit a golf ball a country mile; and, above all, he’s a proud Christian.

In the video below, Tebow is taking part in the Wrangler Celebrity Charity Shootout at a Topgolf facility in Atlanta, Ga., the city hosting this Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Tebow’s swing impresses someone in the background enough to call out, “Jesus!” To which – if you listen carefully – Tebow had the perfect response: