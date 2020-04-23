Tom Brady throws matchup shade on Twitter with Photoshop masterpiece

Tom Brady can't wait to take on Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning with his partner Phil Mickelson in next month's televised match.

The rumored match was confirmed on Wednesday and will take place in May somewhere in Florida.

Brady waited just a few hours to start throwing shade on Twitter.

"Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger," he wrote." Don’t see this time being much different."

The Photoshop masterpiece shows he and Mickelson as larger men, and even includes Brady's Super Bowl rings on his fingers.

Zoom in on Woods' and Manning's faces for a good laugh.