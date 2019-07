Here's a look at what's happening in professional golf this week, and how you can watch it:

PGA TOUR

3M Open

Thursday-Sunday, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.

Course specs: Par 71, 7,468 yards

Purse: $6.4 million

Defending champion: None (inaugural event)

Notables in the field: Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, Bryson DeChambeau

Tee times: Will be updated when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-2:45 p.m. ET (Golf Channel) and 3-6 p.m. ET (CBS)

PGA Tour Live: Thursday-Friday, 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m. ET; Saturday-Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-6 p.m. ET

EUROPEAN TOUR

Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

Thursday-Sunday, Lahinch (Ireland) GC

Course specs: Par 70, 7,036 yards

Purse: $7 million

Defending champion: Russell Knox

Notables in the field: Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, Louis Oosthuizen

Tee times: Will be updated when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 5:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m.-Noon ET (Golf Channel)

LPGA

Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic

Thursday-Sunday, Thornberry Creek (Legends), Oneida, Wis.

Course specs: Par 72, 6,624 yards

Purse: $2 million

Defending champion: Sei Young Kim

Notables in the field: Kim, Sung Hyun Park, Ariya Jutanugarn, Jennifer Kupcho, Alexa Pano (a)

Tee times: Will be updated when available

TV schedule: Thursday-Friday, 6-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-8:30 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

KORN FERRY TOUR

Lecom Health Challenge

Thursday-Sunday, Peek’n Peak Resort (Upper), Findley Lake, N.Y.

Course specs: Par 72, 7,058 yards

Purse: $600,000

Defending champion: Nelson Ledesma

Notables in the field: Robby Shelton, Maverick McNealy, Doug Ghim, Braden Thornberry, Norman Xiong

Tee times: Will be updated when available

TV schedule: None

OTHER EVENTS OF NOTE