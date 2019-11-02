In front of the first sellout crowd since 2009, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was recognized Saturday at his alma mater during the Kansas Jayhawks' football game against in-state rival Kansas State.

"KU thank you. Rock Chalk #sportsweek," Woodland posted on Instagram.

Woodland starred for the Jayhawks from 2003-07, and notched four victories while in Lawrence in addition to 14 other top-10 finishes.

In June, Woodland captured the U.S. Open at Pebble Beach, fending off a charging Brooks Koepka for his first career major championship.

Most recently, Woodland finished fifth at the Zozo Championship, seven back of winner Tiger Woods. Ironically, it's Woods who make his four captain's picks next week for the Presidents Cup, and Woodland is hoping his stellar play at Pebble Beach and in Japan will be enough to make it to Australia in December.