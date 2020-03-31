On Valero week, Charley Hoffman flexes with Charley Hoffman Open shirt

Getty Images

No one is missing Valero Texas Open week quite like Charley Hoffman.

The tournament’s all-time money leader, Hoffman has banked more than $3.7 million in this event over the years. In 14 starts he’s been an absolute force, winning once (2016) and recording a pair of runners-up, including last year to Corey Conners.

And Hoffman knows he owns the event, too, which is why, to kick off Valero week, he hopped on his Peleton (just like every Tour pro) to get in a good sweat with some uniquely personalized workout gear.

Nice flex, Hoff.

 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rory returning to Valero for first time since '13

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy is returning to the Valero Texas Open, which will be played the week before the Masters.
Golf Central

Valero Texas Open to precede Masters in 2019

BY Will Gray  — 

The Valero Texas Open announced a 10-year renewal with its title sponsor, one that will see the tournament held the week before the Masters beginning in 2019.
Golf Central

Chappell cracks OWGR top 25 with Valero win

BY Will Gray  — 

Kevin Chappell cracked the top 25 in the world rankings for the first time following his maiden PGA Tour victory at the Valero Texas Open.