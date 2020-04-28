Van de Velde's 1999 Open Championship Collapse and Molinari's 2018 Victory Headline 'The Open' Programming Today-Thursday

GOLF Channel today kicks off three days of Open Championship programming highlighted by the unforgettable final round of the 1999 Open and one of golf’s most memorable collapses; the 2018 Open final round when Francesco Molinari outlasted Tiger Woods and others to claim his first major championship; and a pair of critically-acclaimed Open-themed GOLF Films: Go Down Swinging and Tom at Turnberry.

Beginning tonight at 8 p.m. ET, Golf’s Greatest Rounds will reflect on the unforgettable final day of the 1999 Open at Carnoustie Golf Links, when on the 72nd and final hole, Jean van de Velde surrendered a three-stroke lead, ultimately losing to Paul Lawrie in a playoff. The episode will detail the sequence of events and emotions that led to Lawrie’s playoff victory, also replaying at 10 p.m. ET. Lawrie joined Morning Drive this morning to recount his victory in advance of tonight’s Golf’s Greatest Rounds episode. GOLF Channel host and reporter Rich Lerner, who co-produced Wednesday’s Go Down Swinging GOLF Film on the ’99 Open, will engage with viewers and fans during tonight’s Golf’s Greatest Rounds episode via Twitter (@RichLernerGC) using Hashtag #GolfsGreatestRounds.

Wednesday, GOLF Channel will air a pair of critically-acclaimed GOLF Films beginning at 8 p.m. ET with Go Down Swinging, co-produced by Lerner in recounting the ’99 Open and van de Velde’s final round collapse. Immediately following at 9 p.m. ET, Tom at Turnberry will recall one of the most improbable sports moments in recent memory when Tom Watson (at age 59) forged a magical week at The 2009 Open that led to him nearly capturing his sixth Claret Jug. Watson also is scheduled to join Morning Drive on Wednesday to recall his run at The 2009 Open in advance of Tom at Turnberry airing later that evening. Each film also will re-air on Wednesday (Go Down Swinging – 10 p.m. ET; Tom at Turnberry – 11 p.m. ET).

Thursday at 11 a.m. ET, GOLF Channel will re-air the final round of The 2018 Open at Carnoustie, when Molinari turned in a bogey-free 2-under 69 final round to outlast the likes of Woods, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and Kevin Kisner in capturing The Claret Jug. The victory was Molinari’s first major championship.