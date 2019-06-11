Premiering tonight at 9 p.m. ET on GOLF Channel from Pebble Beach Golf Links, NBC Sports’ award-winning host Mike Tirico will set the stage ahead of the 119th U.S. Open on Vantage Point with Mike Tirico. An extension of the network’s Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open coverage throughout the week, Vantage Point will feature several guests, adding context, insight and storytelling to help prepare viewers for golf’s toughest test.

“When you get here, it quickly reminds you that there is no place like Pebble Beach,” said Tirico. “It brings back so many memories of Opens past and has all of us in the golf world excited about what can happen here this week.”

The episode will include a conversation with USGA CEO Mike Davis, focusing on what’s at stake for the organization this week. Tirico also will speak with Peter Ueberroth, co-owner of Pebble Beach Company, to discuss the evolution of the venue and how its stature continues to grow as a golf destination mecca.

Other highlights featured within the latest episode of Vantage Point will include:

An assessment of golf’s new “championship season,” featuring a roundtable discussion hosted by Tirico with NBC Sports analysts Paul Azinger and Justin Leonard.

A conversation with Pebble Beach resident (and CBS Sports host) Jim Nantz, on what makes the Monterey region such a special locale inside and outside the ropes.

A feature on Tadd Fujikawa, who turned professional in 2007 at age 16, and in September of last year became the first male professional golfer to publicly come out as gay.

Vantage Point with Mike Tirico will complement the network’s Golf Central Live From the U.S. Open coverage, which will feature more than 60 live hours of comprehensive news coverage from Pebble Beach, June 10-16.