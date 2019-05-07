Watch: Barkley's golf game with ProTracer is hilariously awful

Charles Barkley has been the gold standard for how not to swing a golf club for a long time.
But while his infamous hitch has mostly disappeared, the results look worse than ever - thanks to ProTracer technology.
During the NBA on TNT's second-annual Black Masters in Georgia - an event Shaquille O'Neal so eloquently stated "honors mediocrity" better than any other out there - Barkley's game got the ProTracer treatment, and it did not disappoint.
Chuck had an adventurous round at the 2019 Black Masters. 🏌🏻♂️😂 pic.twitter.com/SJtvZRdtIu— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2019
Sure, former MLB All-Star Gary Sheffield won the event with a blistering 86, and there were plenty of other fun moments that you can watch below, but it doesn't get any better than Barkley's "adventurous round."
Maybe next year, Chuck. 😂@garysheffield takes home the coveted black jacket as the champion of the 2019 Black Masters! pic.twitter.com/cxkSOfNWi4— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 6, 2019