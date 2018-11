Bubba Watson has never been one to shy away from unconventional practice, and he took it up a notch on Tuesday, getting some reps in while traveling on a private airplane.

Watson showed a deft touch with the wedge despite being 41,000 feet in the air, draining a chip shot lefty and righty down the aisle of the plane.

It's unclear if anyone thanked him for accomplishing this impressive feat, but rest assured if they did, they were wished a sincere "you're welcome" by the two-time Masters champ.