Watch: Collin Morikawa goes near-ace, near-albatross at Muirfield Village

Collin Morikawa very nearly pulled off a statistically improbable feat Sunday at Muirfield Village.

He almost went ace-albatross.

Starting at the par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot from 201 yards rolled right up the pin and kissed off the flagstick. A touch less pace, and this likely goes down for a hole-in-one:

One hole later at the par-5 fifth, Morikawa played this second from 231 yards and stopped it on a dime, 3 feet from the hole.

It was a birdie-eagle run and part of a 4-under-through-five start for Morikawa.

He hit two shots a combined 433 yards to a combined 4 feet.