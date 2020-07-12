Watch: Collin Morikawa goes near-ace, near-albatross at Muirfield Village

Getty Images

Collin Morikawa very nearly pulled off a statistically improbable feat Sunday at Muirfield Village.

He almost went ace-albatross.

Starting at the par-3 fourth, Morikawa's tee shot from 201 yards rolled right up the pin and kissed off the flagstick. A touch less pace, and this likely goes down for a hole-in-one:

One hole later at the par-5 fifth, Morikawa played this second from 231 yards and stopped it on a dime, 3 feet from the hole.

It was a birdie-eagle run and part of a 4-under-through-five start for Morikawa.

He hit two shots a combined 433 yards to a combined 4 feet.

Golf Central

What delay? Morikawa stays hot, leads Workday

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Collin Morikawa didn't let a 75-minute weather delay bother him Friday at the Workday Charity Open, as he opened up his lead.
Golf Central

Morikawa's cuts-made streak ends at 22 with MC

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Another Tiger Woods record is safe after Collin Morikawa missed the cut on Friday at the Travelers Championship.
Golf Central

Yet again, Morikawa a runner-up at Colonial

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Although this was the first time Collin Morikawa played the Charles Schwab Challenge, it was his third second-place finish in as many years at Colonial.