It didn't have the same heartwarming backstory as Ronald McDonald's pre-game festivities at a Philadelphia Phillies game last month, but Danielle Kang brought the heat on Monday before the Phillies took on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While in town to promote next year's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club, Kang got the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at Citizens Bank Park ... and she definitely didn't leave it short:

And that wasn't all Kang did while in town. The 2017 Women's PGA champ also got to meet some Phillies legends and sample her first-ever cheesesteak.

All that was missing from the full-on Philly experience was a run-in with Gritty and a stop at Paddy's Pub, home of the original Kitten Mittons.