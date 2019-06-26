Watch: DJ assists in gender reveal for couple at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Dustin Johnson
PGA Tour

Having a baby can be a pretty exciting time for a couple, especially when finding out the gender. In today's world, with all the over-planned gender reveal events there are, this couple was given a pretty simple surprise.

While watching practice rounds Wednesday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, this lucky couple was front and center when Dustin Johnson came over to sign some autographs, when the father-to-be asked if Johnson would take a picture with him and his wife.

An autograph would have been nice, the picture together would have been cooler, but having one of the world's best players reveal your baby's gender with a pink-colored golf ball is something that couple will remember forever.

This isn't the first surprise the PGA Tour has helped pull of this season. In March at The Players, Sergio Garcia helped pull off a proposal on the famed island 17th hole.

First a proposal, then a gender reveal ... what will be next?

