Watch: Euro Tour player juggles golf ball up mountain

Schwab
Twitter

Tour pros keep getting more creative during their time away from competition.

Former Vanderbilt star Matthias Schwab, who now plays on the European Tour, became the new clubhouse leader for viral social-distancing videos as he juggled a golf ball up a mountain in Rohrmoos, Austria, where Schwab is from.

“Today’s objective: Make it to the top without the ball dropping on the ground ... and finish in style!” the European Tour player tweeted Saturday.

Now, the video transitions several times – Schwab juggles from his car, over a bridge, down a path, up some rocks, nearly tripping, and finally through snow before he pops the ball up into the air and smacks it into the distance – so we don't know how many attempts it all took or how long his successful hike was.

But we do know Schwab was "a bit numb" when asked how his right arm was feeling.

Also, while we're on the subject of mountains: How much you wanna make a bet I can throw a football over them mountains?

More articles like this
Grill Room

JT recalls first home-run derby at Tiger's house

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Justin Thomas recently visited Tiger Woods' house and ended up breaking a candle in the living room when a home-run derby ensued.
Grill Room

Billy Ho's home gym is what we all need right now

BY Grill Room Team  — 

Take a look inside of PGA Tour pro Billy Horschel's home gym in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.
Grill Room

Hoffman flexes by calling out Valero winnings

BY Grill Room Team  — 

No one is missing Valero Texas Open week quite like Charley Hoffman, the tournament's all-time leading money winner.