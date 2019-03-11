Watch: Golfers flip out when TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole shut down for prank

Whether it is the trusty fake snake trick or the old exploding golf ball, who doesn't love a good prank on the golf course.

Evidently, these guys.

Just in time for Players week, the good folks over at Skratch decided to have a little fun at the expense of some golfers who were clearly looking forward to playing the iconic 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

But as they approached the tee box, a course marshal approaches the groups to let them know they have to shut down the 17th hole for one reason or another.

Their priceless reactions range from asking for compensation to threatening to beat the marshal up. You have to see it for yourself:

Folks, we have some bad news…



We gotta shut down 17 at @TPCSawgrass. pic.twitter.com/1VtLBfOzah — Skratch (@Skratch) March 11, 2019

As disappointing as skipping 17 would have been, don't sleep on those poppers.

Nothing like a round of those delicious spicy nuggets for you and your boys.