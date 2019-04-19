Watch: This guy is way too good at playing tennis with golf club

Josh Kelley has been in the trick-shot game for some time now, but he just can't seem to stop one-upping himself.

The man behind the popular @holein1trickshots Instagram account was at it again earlier this week, playing something he called "tennis golf."

For those new to "tennis golf" (AKA everyone), it's basically exactly what it sounds like - playing tennis with a golf club, in this case a driver.

An ace, a powerful forehand, a drop shot on the line ... it appears Kelley is very good at this sport he created out of thin air. In fact, based on the (very limited) evidence before us, it's probably safe to say he's the greatest of all time.

A note to future opponents though ... you may want to test out that backhand.