Watch: Hail pelts Pebble Beach, delaying final round

By
Getty Images

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was delayed on Saturday as workers try to remove hail from the putting greens.

Paul Casey held three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson. through 54 holes. They were waiting to tee off when sunshine gave way to a hail storm that covered the greens in white. The final round earlier was delayed by an hour because of rain. Pebble had a little of everything on Sunday.

If the rain and hail wasn't enough, the wind chill reached 39 degrees.

Sam Saunders scooped up hail and tossed it like a snowball. Patrick Reed's caddie tried to make a snow angel.

If the round isn't completed, it would be the first time the final round was played on Monday at Pebble since Tiger Woods won in 2000.

Trending Content

More articles like this