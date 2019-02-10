Watch: Hail pelts Pebble Beach, delaying final round

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. - The final round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was delayed on Saturday as workers try to remove hail from the putting greens.

Paul Casey held three-shot lead over Phil Mickelson. through 54 holes. They were waiting to tee off when sunshine gave way to a hail storm that covered the greens in white. The final round earlier was delayed by an hour because of rain. Pebble had a little of everything on Sunday.

If the rain and hail wasn't enough, the wind chill reached 39 degrees.

Sam Saunders scooped up hail and tossed it like a snowball. Patrick Reed's caddie tried to make a snow angel.

If the round isn't completed, it would be the first time the final round was played on Monday at Pebble since Tiger Woods won in 2000.