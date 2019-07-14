Watch: Benitez holes out at Royal Portrush with hand wedge

Isidro Benitez
Instagram/theopen

Links golf is often viewed as an entirely different game than what is played in the United States. With dramatic undulations and often harsh weather conditions, playing the ball with a lower ball flight is a popular decision for some.

But not to the extreme Isidro Benitez took it Sunday during a practice round at Royal Portrush.

At the par-4 17th, Benitez, who is in the field The 148th Open by way of winning the Visa Open de Argentina, opted for the seldom-used hand wedge and used the contours of the fairway for his approach shot.

 

For a few seconds, the ball is almost impossible to see, but after the video zooms in, it's a bit easier to see the ball drop in the cup for the first holeout from The Open.

Making his Open debut, Benitez is hoping to card another 2 this time next week in Northern Ireland. Chances are, though, he'll shy away from using the hand wedge if he finds himself in contention down the stretch next Sunday.

But for now, the hand wedge was the right club choice.

