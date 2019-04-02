Watch: Justin Bieber's Kevin Na impersonation is perfect

Somehow, the buzz surrounding Kevin Na's quick pickups on putts he knows are dropping is only getting louder.

Na continued doing his signature move last week at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play after Tiger Woods imitated it on the famed 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

And now one of the biggest pop stars in the world is getting in on the action.

Justin Bieber gave Na a shoutout on his Instagram Story on Monday, doing a spot-on impersonation on a small practice green.

Three things I learned today about @JustinBieber:

1- he knows who Kevin Na is

2- he has a sweet putting green

3- he’s a pin-out kind of guy pic.twitter.com/m8aiV5yuvR — Nicole Rae (@NicoleRaeGolf) April 2, 2019

The Biebs is at least a casual golf fan, having walked inside the ropes with Na, Bubba Watson and Wesley Bryan during a practice round at the 2017 PGA Championship, and if his 107 million Instagram followers didn't know that about him before, well, now they know.