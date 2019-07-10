Not even a little rain could disrupt the best practice session of Justin Rose's life.

As the clock ticks down ahead of next week's Open Championship, Rose is getting familiar with Royal Portrush, even if that means battling the conditions that make golf's oldest championship such a unique event.

And to make it a little more fun, Rose, who finished T-2 in last year's Open at Carnoustie, channeled his inner Carl Spackler from 'Caddyshack.'

Not everyone took the direct route of getting in last-minute preparations at Royal Portrush, with most other 'gophers' playing in the John Deere Classic or the Scottish Open. Some, though opted to rest ahead of the year's final major. But so what?

So let's dance!