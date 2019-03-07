Watch: Lefty hits righty, out of bounds, underneath fence, because Phil

There's little we haven't seen Phil Mickelson do, or at least, attempt to do on a golf course.

Thursday at the Arnold Palmer Invitational gave us a new sight, however.

Mickelson was 3 under par when he made the turn at Bay Hill Club & Lodge. He decided to hit driver at the par-4 10th, and it cost him. His tee shot went well left and came to rest underneath a boundary fence. The ball was still in play, but because he was not allowed to move the boundary fence, and didn't want to take a drop, Mickelson decided to stand outside the green, vinyl barrier and play his next shot right-handed.

Mickelson turned over an iron and took a full swing – again, right-handed, with his ball underneath the fencing. He looked around to try and figure out where his ball went, but it got caught up in the vinyl mesh and casually rolled out of bounds, a few feet away.

Under the new Rules of Golf, Mickelson was able to take one club-length relief from the new spot [with penalty], giving him some room to play his next shot in normal fashion. The old rule would have forced him to take a drop from his original spot.

He knocked his next shot [No. 4 of the hole] onto the green and two-putted for double bogey.