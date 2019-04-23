Watch: Long Drive champ Sadlowski back to clown everyone in 'Grandpa 2.0'

Two-time World Long Drive champion Jamie Sadlowski may not be a grandpa yet, but whenever that day comes he’ll have plenty of practice under his belt.

Sadlowski pulled this prank off last year, posing as an elderly man and crushing younger competition on the driving range, and now he and special guest Peter Jacobsen as "Uncle Jake" are back and better than ever.

In Grandpa Jamie 2.0, Sadlowski and his co-star give off a much more "Bad Grandpa-ish" vibe, generally making fools of themselves in a golf store and on a driving range before fooling everyone watching into thinking an 87-year-old man can hit balls farther than the PGA Tour's best.

Check out the hilarious video below: