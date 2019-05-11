Lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan Max Homa got a very cool surprise shortly after his breakthrough PGA Tour victory last week at Quail Hollow – a congratulatory FaceTime call from Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda.

The Dodgers one-upped their legendary former manager on Friday, inviting Homa to Dodger Stadium to throw out the first pitch and hang with the players.

I couldn’t have even dreamt of a day as great as yesterday. Thanks so much to the @Dodgers for being so cool. Got the W too!! pic.twitter.com/PhjdcUDUsA — max homa (@maxhoma23) May 11, 2019

Kings of swing.🏌️‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/qOUkdMqw6W — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 11, 2019

Homa took pictures with All-Stars Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers got a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals and - most importantly - he didn't end up on this list:

All in all, a pretty good day at the ballpark.