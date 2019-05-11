Watch: Homa hangs with Dodgers, throws out first pitch

Homa
Lifelong Los Angeles Dodgers fan Max Homa got a very cool surprise shortly after his breakthrough PGA Tour victory last week at Quail Hollow – a congratulatory FaceTime call from Dodgers great Tommy Lasorda.

The Dodgers one-upped their legendary former manager on Friday, inviting Homa to Dodger Stadium to throw out the first pitch and hang with the players.

Homa took pictures with All-Stars Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw, the Dodgers got a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals and - most importantly - he didn't end up on this list:

All in all, a pretty good day at the ballpark.

