Watch: Mickelson - from a bunker - spins one out of the rough to 3 feet

Phil Mickelson hasn't hit many fairways so far this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, but with a short-iron game as good as his, it hasn't mattered much.

Case in point, this shot on Pebble Beach's fourth hole during Saturday's third round.

After finding the bunker left of the fairway with his tee shot, Mickelson hit this incredible 95-yard approach - out of the sand with enough backspin to get his ball to roll out of some thick rough and down to about 3 feet from the hole.

Mickelson eventually tapped in for a birdie, and the 48-year-old remains in the hunt for his first PGA Tour win since last year's WGC-Mexico Championship.