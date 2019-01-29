Watch: N.D. mascot wins crowd U.S. Senior Open tickets with full-court putt

This is not exactly a new stunt. But that doesn't make it any less exciting.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team got dominated on Monday, losing in front of their home crowd to freshman phenom Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils 83-61.

But a little sting was taken out of the loss for Irish fans when their mascot won everyone in the crowd a practice round ticket to U.S. Senior Open with this absurd full-court putt:

The Notre Dame Leprachaun celebrated with a Tiger-esque fist pump, and rightfully so. The putt found the bottom of the cup back of the box from 94 feet.

The U.S. Senior Open will be held at Notre Dame's Warren Golf Course in June.

