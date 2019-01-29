Watch: N.D. mascot wins crowd U.S. Senior Open tickets with full-court putt

This is not exactly a new stunt. But that doesn't make it any less exciting.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish basketball team got dominated on Monday, losing in front of their home crowd to freshman phenom Zion Williamson and the Duke Blue Devils 83-61.

But a little sting was taken out of the loss for Irish fans when their mascot won everyone in the crowd a practice round ticket to U.S. Senior Open with this absurd full-court putt:

... and the crowd goes WILD!



After ✌️ fans made 94-foot putts, @NDTheLeprechaun sunk an #SCTop10 3rd in a row to win every fan @USGA U.S. Senior Open practice round tickets when Notre Dame hosts the event this summer.#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/NCoZe80V87 — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) January 29, 2019

The Notre Dame Leprachaun celebrated with a Tiger-esque fist pump, and rightfully so. The putt found the bottom of the cup back of the box from 94 feet.

Peep that Tiger fist bump 👀 https://t.co/hCYzqL1VV6 — The Leprechaun (@NDTheLeprechaun) January 29, 2019

The U.S. Senior Open will be held at Notre Dame's Warren Golf Course in June.