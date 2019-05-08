Watch: NFL QB Winston volunteers head as tee

If Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans had doubts about their franchise quarterback’s decision making before (spoiler alert: they did), just wait until they get a load of this video.

While attending a charity event earlier this week, Jameis Winston ended up letting someone tee one up off his head:

To the former Heisman Trophy winner’s credit, he was wearing a helmet and the swing was successfully pulled off by “Trick Shot Entertainer and Pro Golfer” Trevor Consavage, but you don’t have to look any further than this Playboy model’s extremely bruised backside to know how sideways these things can go in a hurry.

Despite his insistence on eating a W, this was just the latest example where Winston could’ve ended up holding a massive L.