Watch: Niall Horan putts into toilet paper roll and Jimmy Fallon goes nuts!

The Tonight Show's At Home Edition has been a big hit. Jimmy Fallon's latest guest, singer and golf agent Niall Horan, was no different.

Horan joins the show around the 8-minute mark, and about 10 minutes into the interview, Horan shows Fallon his juggling skills and earns tremendous applause from Fallon, who clearly is missing live golf on television. Horan then putts down his hallway in an attempt to hit a roll of toilet paper. He fails on both attempts, but again, Fallon is amazed.

Someone has been spending too much time indoors! Aren't we all, though?

Watch the full clip below:

