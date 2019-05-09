Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. crushes balls on driving range

Odell Beckham Jr. has made his first few years in the NFL look fairly easy, rising to one of the league's top wide receivers. So why not try something new, something that might be more challenging?

The new Cleveland Browns wide receiver has recently picked up golf, but hasn't had quite the learning curve that most of us did when we first started playing the game. With training camp for the NFL rapidly approaching, Beckham decided to get some work in on the driving range, and even posted some videos of his swing on his Instagram page.

For a guy who has only played a few times, the three-time Pro Bowler has a pretty decent swing. A real lesson or two could really take him to new heights. Of course, when that happens, he'll likely transition to playing with one hand, the same thing he's done so often catching balls from Eli Manning.

What can't this guy do? The new Cleveland Browns receiver is also an avid soccer fan and even has a few fútbol skills of his own.

Between football, soccer and now golf, OBJ might be auditioning as one of the world's best athletes. It seems like this guy can do it all. Well, except making it past the first round of the playoffs. But that's neither here nor there.