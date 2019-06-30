Watch: Phil's second #PhiresideWithPhil video includes mom as special guest

Phil Mickelson
Twitter/@PhilMickelson

Nothing says 'the middle of June' more than a video series by the nice warm fire. Normally, most people wouldn't want to even start a fire in their home, let alone spend a few minutes listening to a story around it.

That is, unless the story is being told by recent social-media sensation Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson debuted his latest video series, #PhiresideWithPhil, last week with a story talking crap about Muirfield Village. In this week's episode, Mickelson brings in a special guest to give insight on Thanksgiving Day in 1985.

Thanks for joining us this week on #PhiresideWithPhil, and be sure to check back in soon for what is sure to be an even more fire episode.

