Watch: Phireside with Phil returns at Open with special guest Z. Johnson

Getty Images

Down 15 pounds after a hard reset, Phil Mickelson needed some warmth at the Open, where the cold, windy and rainy conditions have moved into Royal Portrush.

Thus, the return of Phireside with Phil has arrived.

On this episode, the first across the pond, Mickelson brings in 2007 Masters champion and 2013 Open champion Zach Johnson in for an exclusive story about the 2014 Champions Dinner at Augusta National.

Mickelson must have caught Johnson fresh off what looks like a grueling workout, where he didn't even have enough time to grab a shirt. Watch out, Brooks Koepka.

Also sounds like Lefty does quite a bit of regular perusing through Wikipedia, which got most of us millennials through school. Not surprised in the least that Mickelson had the inside story even for the guy who was serving the "beautiful, delicate and articulate" dessert.

And, while at the Open and in honor of the two-time major winner, it's important to remember it's the one time a year to not hit high bombs (wind will carry it back to the United States) or attack pins (those undulations are no joke), but rather, like Mickelson so eloquently points out, "hit cute little drives, and aim for the middle of the green."

We'll see you next time on Phireside with Phil. Enjoy the Open.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Rahm's odd Wimbledon look: Not 'first choice'

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Jon Rahm was forced to defend himself Wednesday at The Open, but not against some questionable course-management decision. It had to do with a recent outfit.  
News & Opinion

Eight players who need to win The Open at Portush

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Rory McIlroy wants to win The Open at Royal Portrush and, perhaps more than anyone else, he needs to win this Open. Here's who else is on the needs-to list.
Golf Central

G-Mac avoids tough decision after qualifying for Open

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Earlier this season, Graeme McDowell committed to a charity event in Portrush the Monday of championship week. Luckily for him, he'll get to stick around, too, for the Open.