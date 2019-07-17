Down 15 pounds after a hard reset, Phil Mickelson needed some warmth at the Open, where the cold, windy and rainy conditions have moved into Royal Portrush.

Thus, the return of Phireside with Phil has arrived.

On this episode, the first across the pond, Mickelson brings in 2007 Masters champion and 2013 Open champion Zach Johnson in for an exclusive story about the 2014 Champions Dinner at Augusta National.

Mickelson must have caught Johnson fresh off what looks like a grueling workout, where he didn't even have enough time to grab a shirt. Watch out, Brooks Koepka.

Also sounds like Lefty does quite a bit of regular perusing through Wikipedia, which got most of us millennials through school. Not surprised in the least that Mickelson had the inside story even for the guy who was serving the "beautiful, delicate and articulate" dessert.

And, while at the Open and in honor of the two-time major winner, it's important to remember it's the one time a year to not hit high bombs (wind will carry it back to the United States) or attack pins (those undulations are no joke), but rather, like Mickelson so eloquently points out, "hit cute little drives, and aim for the middle of the green."

We'll see you next time on Phireside with Phil. Enjoy the Open.